General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.150-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.General Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.15-0.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.21.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. 149,036,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,301,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.