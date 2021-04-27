General Electric (NYSE:GE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. General Electric updated its FY21 guidance to $0.15-0.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,964,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,409,906. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

