GenesisX (XGS) Market Cap Hits $149,941.38

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $149,941.38 and approximately $1,490.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 161.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000160 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,415,166 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

