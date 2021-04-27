Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gerdau by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Gerdau by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gerdau by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 85,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gerdau by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Gerdau by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

GGB opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0239 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

