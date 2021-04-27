German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

NASDAQ GABC traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $43.68. 44,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $223,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $746,069.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $38,732.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,037 shares of company stock worth $1,460,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

