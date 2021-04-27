GHOSTPRISM Reaches One Day Volume of $37.00 (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $37.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00066517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00021208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.59 or 0.00762401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00097851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,503.70 or 0.08222532 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,115,789 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

