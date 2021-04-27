Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$43.75

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$43.75 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.31.

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$43.44 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$16.91 and a 52 week high of C$43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.62 billion and a PE ratio of -30.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.17.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$784.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

