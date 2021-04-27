Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $700.12 million, a P/E ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $235.28 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Glatfelter by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,117,000 after acquiring an additional 252,126 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Glatfelter by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 274,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Glatfelter by 55.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Glatfelter by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Glatfelter by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.