Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Increases Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Global Partners has increased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Partners has a payout ratio of 236.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Partners to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 258.8%.

Shares of GLP opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

