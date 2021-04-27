Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) is Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises about 3.0% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

NYSE:GPN traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $217.07. 5,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.47 and its 200-day moving average is $196.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

