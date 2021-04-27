Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

