GoldMint (MNTP) 1-Day Volume Tops $8,247.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 23.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldMint has a market cap of $350,229.43 and $8,247.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoldMint has traded down 44.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00066985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00020527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00063319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.16 or 0.00786357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00097097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,418.25 or 0.08076871 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint (MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GoldMint Company is a global network of Custody Bot terminals, both proprietary and franchised. They are designed to implement the exchange of physical gold to local fiat currency or GOLD cryptocurrency and vice versa. GoldMint earns commissions on both exchange operations in terminals and transactions that take place on their blockchain network. And, of course, their partners will be able to earn with as well- terminals franchisees, owners of the utility MNTP cryptocurrency and thousands of our clients, who will buy, sell, pawn and transfer physical and digital gold using the infrastructure we created – just as current operations with fiat cash and digital money. The uniqueness of GOLD token which combines the properties of physical gold and cryptocurrencies along with Custody Bot terminal of own design gives us advantages to develop global, profitable and transparent business. MNTP use cases:• It is necessary to record data in the MINT blockchain.• It gives discounts on the GOLD transactions in the MINT blockchain network.• It allows the owner to receive a part of network-wide GOLD commissions.• The MNT owner is allowed to obtain a franchise for the Custody Bot “

Buying and Selling GoldMint

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

