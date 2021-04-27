Graco Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graco in a report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

GGG opened at $76.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $78.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other Graco news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Insiders sold 147,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,506 in the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Graco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Graco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Graco by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 33,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Graco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

