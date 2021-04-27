Gradient Investments LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 90.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 60,978 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 74,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 105,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $103.33 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.68.

