Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) by 99.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212,076 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF stock opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54.

