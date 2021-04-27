Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKH opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.02%.

BKH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Black Hills from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

