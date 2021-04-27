Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 1,824 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 1,471.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,751,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 919.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 74,602 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,103.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 57,626 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,717,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $43.96.

