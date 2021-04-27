Gradient Investments LLC Sells 111 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after acquiring an additional 313,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.19.

TXN opened at $191.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $176.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.