Gradient Investments LLC Sells 328 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.38. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

