Gradient Investments LLC Takes $32,000 Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,671,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,225,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 244,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,160,000.

ITB stock opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

