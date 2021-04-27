Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.71) price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GYC. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.28 ($28.56).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of Grand City Properties stock remained flat at $€22.46 ($26.42) during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 247,180 shares. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($23.69). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.80.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.