Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Shares Gap Down to $18.35

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.35, but opened at $17.76. Graphic Packaging shares last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 12,499 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

