GravityCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $144,676.34 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 135% higher against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. GravityCoin has a market cap of $144,676.34 and $2,194.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00062074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00281046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.84 or 0.01041592 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00026950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.26 or 0.00722340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,081.79 or 1.00155700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,589,771 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.