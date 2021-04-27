Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GWB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $34.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.