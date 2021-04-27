Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stake Raised by R.P. Boggs & Co.

R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares during the period. Green Brick Partners accounts for about 3.5% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 68.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $3,166,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 62,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

GRBK stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,513. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

