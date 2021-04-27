Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 96.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 91.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,685 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 32.9% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

BTI stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7412 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.