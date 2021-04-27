Grove Bank & Trust Buys 300 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,678 shares of company stock valued at $204,333,652 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $389.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $259.51 and a one year high of $392.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $386.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

