Grove Bank & Trust Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA opened at $622.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $387.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.32. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $280.84 and a twelve month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.