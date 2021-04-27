Grove Bank & Trust Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Accenture by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $603,455.12. Insiders have sold 44,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,375 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $289.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.56. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.94 and a fifty-two week high of $293.28. The firm has a market cap of $184.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

