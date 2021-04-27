Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 107.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $511.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $226.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.78.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

