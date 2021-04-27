GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Down 4.9%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.75 and last traded at $44.76. 38,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,530,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRWG. Craig Hallum raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 899.38 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.87 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at about $830,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $1,029,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

