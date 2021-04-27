Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 139,609 shares.The stock last traded at $53.28 and had previously closed at $54.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMAB shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F3Logic LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 64.9% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

