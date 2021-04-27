G&S Capital LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,860 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.5% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,185,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,351,380,000 after acquiring an additional 810,676 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $261.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.39 and a fifty-two week high of $262.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.75.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

