GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. CLSA reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GSX Techedu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

GSX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.99. 8,469,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,109,408. GSX Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $149.05. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.18 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.89.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

