Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

VZIO opened at $23.79 on Monday. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $2,992,587.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Eugene Russell sold 265,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $5,188,974.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at $766,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

