Hacken Token (HAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.87 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $70.87 million and approximately $824,724.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00061503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.86 or 0.00274885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.23 or 0.01044524 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00025874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.02 or 0.00716144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,536.49 or 1.01196349 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 330,149,345 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

