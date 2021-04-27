Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.8% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $235.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.