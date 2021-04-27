Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Invests $320,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $101.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.