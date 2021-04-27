Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

IWD stock opened at $156.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.06 and a 200-day moving average of $139.22. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.93 and a 12-month high of $157.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

