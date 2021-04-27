Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,071 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after buying an additional 3,498,429 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,158,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,162.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,676,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,888,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.