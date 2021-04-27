Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,196 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 221,218 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,156,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $102.80 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $108.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.01.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

