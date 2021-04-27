Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.04. 340,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,729,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.58. The company has a market cap of $638.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

