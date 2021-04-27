Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $8.65 Million Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,558 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises 4.2% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $545,069,000 after buying an additional 308,003 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after buying an additional 598,463 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $26,500,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 367,980 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,726,000 after purchasing an additional 31,285 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.7% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 272,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 30,806 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

NYSE BUD traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $72.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 10.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BUD. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.