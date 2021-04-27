Hamilton Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT traded down $5.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.68. 22,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,990. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.37. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $139.01 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of -69.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.48.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

