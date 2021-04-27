Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

HWC opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -64.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth $702,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

