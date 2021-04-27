Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $179.48 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $179.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.30.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

Several analysts have commented on VMC shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.32.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

