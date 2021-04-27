Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,985,000 after acquiring an additional 373,301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after buying an additional 589,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $252,364,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,619,000 after buying an additional 2,181,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,816,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $113.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average of $106.00. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

