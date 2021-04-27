Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

CAH stock opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average is $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

