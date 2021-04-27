Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,037 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at $497,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 11.5% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 416,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $134.69 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

