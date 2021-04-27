Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 458.5% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.79.

KHC opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

